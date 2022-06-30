Chandigarh | MC to seek approval for widening Sector 14/25 dividing road in general house meeting
The municipal corporation (MC) plans to widen the Sector 14/25 dividing road from T-junction 23 to Dhanas — a single-lane road that would be widened to accommodate four-lanes.
The MC also plans to construct a rotary near the Chitkara school for better traffic flow. Along with the proposal of widening of the road, the project also includes, construction of a cycle track, pedestrian path on both sides and slow carriage way on one side.
A proposal amounting to ₹2.90 crore has been prepared to meet the expenses for widening the road and will be submitted before the MC General House on Thursday for approval.
The project on the near-500m stretch is expected to take three to four months for completion and will likely start after the monsoon.
Speaking about the same, the MC chief engineer NP Sharma said, “The road coming from the 14/25 rotary is four-laned. But then it abruptly turns into a single-lane road. Lots of traffic comes to the road from Dhanas and it leads to frequent traffic snarls.”
The MC had sent a request to the UT chief architect for obtaining plans to widen the existing road — which was received in February this year — as there were complaints of frequent traffic congestion.
“A small oval shaped rotary is also given by CAUT at the junction near Chitkara school and Dhanas road for regulating the traffic coming from PGI side and Udyog Marg,” Sharma said.
Other agendas
The house will also take up the agenda to purchase 3,269 twin-coloured bins for neighbourhood parks and green belts. The project entails a cost of around ₹2 crore.
Re-carpeting of various roads and parking in Industrial Area Phase 1 will also come up for discussion, as will agendas on reconstruction of existing PCC tiles along the V-6 road in Ram Darbar and repair of damaged footpath on various roads in Manimajra.
The civic body also plans to undertake special repair and renovation of community centres in Dadu Majra Colony, EWS Colony, Dhanas and Sarangpur village and will seek the House’s green signal for the same on Thursday.
