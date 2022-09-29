Chandigarh MC to spend 5 lakh on shifting generator when new one costs just as much

Strange are the ways of the Chandigarh municipal corporation whose engineering department is insisting on shifting an old generator within Dhanas at an estimated cost of ₹5.06 lakh, rather than installing a new generator that will also cost around ₹5-7 lakh.

The public health division of the department has floated tenders to shift a 125 KV generator, which was meant to be used as a water booster for flats in Dhanas, but was not in use.

Floated with an estimated cost of ₹5.06 lakh, the tender has a condition that the generator be shifted to Aman Chaman Colony, also in Dhanas, within two months.

Public health division executive engineer Jagdish Singh said shifting involved some civil and electrical work as well. “The generator, which is to be shifted, was lying idle and we want to make use of it,” said Singh.

RK Garg, the president of Second Inning Association, a senior citizens’ body, said, “Even if the MC is flush with funds, public money should not be wasted this way. Shifting a generator does not cost over ₹50,000, and the market price of the old generator being shifted has to be around ₹1 lakh.”

A resident of Aman Chaman Colony said, “We are in urgent need of a new generator. Frequent power cuts are affecting our power supply. We had a tough time in summer, and the civic body should have installed a new generator rather than the old one, which is not in prime condition.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON