Chandigarh MC to tap into central schemes to fund 200-crore projects

With limited funds at hand for its projects, the Chandigarh municipal corporation has decided to directly tap into different Union Government schemes for carrying out development and infrastructure works worth ₹200 crore in the city.

The MC will start the coming financial year with a budget deficit of around ₹700 crore. Most of its planned expenditure will be used up under the revenue head, and little will be left for development works.

The projects in question include legacy mining, toilet construction and mechanical sweeping, which have been hanging fire for long.

Earlier, the MC had submitted a ₹77-crore proposal for clearing 7.73 lakh tonnes of legacy waste from the landfill at Dadumajra. The Centre will provide partial funding of around ₹28.5 crore for the project, said officials.

Similarly, the MC, which was earlier planning to purchase road sweeping machines from its own funds, has now submitted a ₹1.1-crore proposal with the Centre, and is expected get ₹55 lakh per machine.

“The Union Government provides for funding of several infrastructure and development projects under various schemes. We are now exploring such avenues to augment the MC’s resource capacity,” said Anindita Mitra, MC commissioner.

Key schemes and projects

The two major central schemes are Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission 1.0 (2014- 2020), the civic body could use only ₹25 crore of the ₹28 crore allocated. Mitra said she held a meeting with the central authorities for capacity building of the MC staff, so they are equipped with the skill and knowledge to seek funds under these schemes.

Now, under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 (2021-2026), the MC will get ₹43 crore, for which it is required to submit different project plans. While ₹3.3 crore are for toilet construction, ₹8.9 crore are for information, education and communication (IEC) activities, and ₹4.5 crore for capacity building.

The MC has also submitted a detailed project plan to upgrade the construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant at the Industrial Area, a key part of the administration’s drive of making Chandigarh “clean city, green city and smart city”. The project cost is projected at around ₹4.1 crore, and will include overhauling the existing plant ( ₹1.2 crore), purchase of tippers to transport C&D waste ( ₹60 lakh) and setting up a quality control lab for testing recycled products ( ₹15 lakh).

Under AMRUT, projects worth ₹170 crore are related to sewage disposal, water supply, IEC and capacity building will be undertaken. Project proposals are being submitted to the Government of India, said Mitra.

