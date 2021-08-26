Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Medical store owner held for drug peddling

Preliminary interrogation revealed that he used to procure psychotropic drugs from Dehradun and Gwalior and sold them to addicts at a premium
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Police seized a huge haul of psychotropic drugs from the store at Sarangpur in Chandigarh.

A medical store owner in Chandigarh has been arrested for illegal sale of psychotropic drugs. Identified as Harjit Singh, 30, he resides in Mohali’s Parchh village and runs a medical store in Chandigarh’s Sarangpur village.

Police seized a huge haul of psychotropic drugs from his store, Shakumbri Medical Agency at Talwar Complex, Sarangpur. The seized drugs included Codectuss, Codeine, Tramadol and Alprozolam, which are habit-forming in nature. He could not produce any documents for the purchase of these drugs, said police.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Harjit had procured the drugs from Dehradun and Gwalior and was selling them for 10 times the price to addicts in the tricity.

He was produced in court on Wednesday and sent to three-day police remand. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sarangpur police station.

