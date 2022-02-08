Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh men held for theft, snatchings on board trains
Chandigarh men held for theft, snatchings on board trains

Government Railway Police solved two snatching incidents and one theft, which took place on board trains at the Chandigarh railway station, with the arrest of five men
According to GRP, the five men had most recently snatched 77,000 from a passenger on the Chandigarh-Lucknow Sadbhavna Express on Saturday. (HT File Photo/Representative Image)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 01:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday claimed to have solved two snatching incidents and one theft, which took place on board trains at the Chandigarh railway station, with the arrest of five men from Dhanas.

The GRP have also recovered 24,000 besides an iPhone from the men, identified as Vicky, Deepak, Mohammad Jawed, Sarvjeet and Gurjeet.

According to police, the five had most recently snatched 77,000 from a passenger on the Chandigarh-Lucknow Sadbhavna Express on Saturday. The suspects entered into an argument with Nanhe Ram, who belongs to Lucknow, before fleeing with his cash around 8:30pm on Saturday, said an investigating officer (IO).

According to police, three of the suspects also stole the luggage of one Amandeep, who was travelling from Kalka to Old Delhi on Netaji Express on Saturday. The luggage contained 26,000, an iPhone and some documents.

Earlier, on January 1, the five men had snatched 5,000 from Chote Lal Sharma of Bijnore, who had also boarded the Sadbhavna Express, said the IO. They were produced in court on Monday, which sent them to one-day police custody for further interrogation.

