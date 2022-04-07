Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Mercury stays above 37°C for third straight day
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Mercury stays above 37°C for third straight day

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature continued to stay above the 37°C mark for the third consecutive day on Wednesday; while it was 37.2°C on Tuesday, it rose slightly to 37.5°C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal
While it was 37.2°C on Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh rose slightly to 37.5°C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The city’s maximum temperature continued to stay above the 37°C mark for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

While it was 37.2°C on Tuesday, it rose slightly to 37.5°C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal. With no rain around the corner, it may climb to 39°C over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature also went up from 17.7°C to 18.3°C. It may also increase to 19-20°C over the next three days, as per the weather forecast.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Zirakpur man arrested with 52 gm heroin

Police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old Zirakpur man with 52 gm heroin. The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar alias Bunty, was arrested from Ram Darbar Road. A drugs case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.

Motorcycle stolen from house in Sector 41

A motorcycle was reported stolen from a house in Sector 41-A. The theft was reported by Shadendu Shukla and a case was registered.

8-year-old boy reunited with mother after 3 months

Police rescued an eight-year-old boy who was found abandoned at the Sector 17 bus stand and reunited him with his mother on Wednesday. Police said on Wednesday, the sixth day of Operation Muskan-7, the whereabouts of the child’s parents were traced by the team of anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) .

RELATED STORIES

Kiran Bedi interacts with CU students

Former lieutenant governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, interacted with students during a session on “fearless and good governance” at Chandigarh University, Ghrauan on Wednesday. She exhorted the students to start knowing themselves and realising their self-worth as they move ahead in their life.

Homoeopathy students learn about the field

Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26, organised a corporate induction and recruitment drive programme by Dr Batra’s Positive Health Clinic on Wednesday. A team of doctors came to the college and interacted with the students about various opportunities and growth scales in homoeopathy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP