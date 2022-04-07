Chandigarh: Mercury stays above 37°C for third straight day

The city’s maximum temperature continued to stay above the 37°C mark for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

While it was 37.2°C on Tuesday, it rose slightly to 37.5°C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal. With no rain around the corner, it may climb to 39°C over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature also went up from 17.7°C to 18.3°C. It may also increase to 19-20°C over the next three days, as per the weather forecast.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Zirakpur man arrested with 52 gm heroin

Police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old Zirakpur man with 52 gm heroin. The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar alias Bunty, was arrested from Ram Darbar Road. A drugs case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.

Motorcycle stolen from house in Sector 41

A motorcycle was reported stolen from a house in Sector 41-A. The theft was reported by Shadendu Shukla and a case was registered.

8-year-old boy reunited with mother after 3 months

Police rescued an eight-year-old boy who was found abandoned at the Sector 17 bus stand and reunited him with his mother on Wednesday. Police said on Wednesday, the sixth day of Operation Muskan-7, the whereabouts of the child’s parents were traced by the team of anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) .

Kiran Bedi interacts with CU students

Former lieutenant governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, interacted with students during a session on “fearless and good governance” at Chandigarh University, Ghrauan on Wednesday. She exhorted the students to start knowing themselves and realising their self-worth as they move ahead in their life.

Homoeopathy students learn about the field

Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26, organised a corporate induction and recruitment drive programme by Dr Batra’s Positive Health Clinic on Wednesday. A team of doctors came to the college and interacted with the students about various opportunities and growth scales in homoeopathy.