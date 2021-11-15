Chandigarh: Microbes, plants to treat polluted water in rivulets

After failing to plug all sewage leaking points into the seasonal rivulets, now plants and micro-organisms will be put to use to treat polluted water in several locations.

The technique of phytoremediation will be employed at Faida village, where the untreated sewage water is flowing into the Faida choe which ultimately mixes into the N-choe. There is no sewer network in the village.

The site was recently inspected by MC officials. It was found that the Faida colony is developed on private land at Faida village. There are a lot of points from where the sewage of the colony directly flows into the Faida Choe.

“There is no space available to tap the sewage of this colony into the sewerage system. So, we will have to go in for phytoremediation at the site itself,” said an MC official.

Phytoremediation technologies use living plants to clean up water contaminated with hazardous contaminants. “It is a cost-effective plant-based approach of environmental remediation that takes advantage of the ability of plants to concentrate elements and compounds from the environment and to detoxify various compounds,” said the official.

In a bid to stop pollutants from entering the Ghaggar river, the NGT had directed the MC to stop the sewage from being discharged into seasonal rivulets. Polluted water from the Sukhna choe and the N-choe merge into the river near Zirakpur, which ultimately pollutes the river too.

Notably, the NGT had even warned the administration of imposing financial environmental costs on it if it failed to plug all discharge points. It had also directed the Central Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) to make a fresh survey of such points. After the survey, it was discovered that discharges were still being allowed in the rivulets.

Measures at other leakage points

The MC has issued notices against 132 residents of Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu and Sarangpur villages who don’t have an adequate sewerage system and the sullage from their residence is flowing to Patiala Ki Rao.

The notices have been issued for making alterations in their internal sewerage network to stop the flow of sullage so that wastewater may not flow in the stormwater drainage system within 30 days. The SDE/JE have been directed to meet them personally for this work.

“Strict action will be taken against residents who fail to rectify the problem within a month. This will include disconnection of their water supply,” said an MC official.

On the Sukhna choe, Dhaka colony near Raipur Khurd is the only remaining outlet from where untreated water is entering the Sukhna Choe.

The MC under the short-term measure diverted the sewage from the village to the sewage treatment plant, Raipur Khurd, after providing a gate in one of the manholes. The work is expected to be completed by year-end.

Under a permanent solution, a sewer line will be laid outside the Dhaka colony which will be used for carrying the wastewater of the colony to the STP Raipur Khurd. The expenditure involved is about ₹1 crore.