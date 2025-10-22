Chandigarh: Midnight fire averted catastrophe near gas godown

A massive fire broke out at a storage unit near a gas godown in Shastri Nagar, Manimajra, around midnight on Tuesday, creating panic among local residents. The fire, which started around 12 AM, engulfed a storage area filled with cardboard, sacks, and other inflammable materials.

The proximity of the fire to a gas godown raised fears of a potential explosion, prompting an immediate response from the fire and emergency services department. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was sparked by crackers burst nearby during Diwali. Sparks from the fireworks are believed to have ignited dry leaves and stored cardboard, quickly spreading due to the combustible materials, officials said.

Six fire tenders were dispatched to the site as soon as the fire control room received the call. Firefighters battled the blaze for over seven hours, conducting multiple rounds of firefighting operations to prevent the flames from reaching the nearby gas storage. The operation was led by Sunil, the leading fireman, who ensured the safety of the gas godown.

No injuries or casualties were reported, however, significant damage was caused to the stored materials. Fire officials credited the prompt action of the fire teams for averting a major disaster, given the close proximity of the gas cylinders.