Chandigarh: Mini Covid care centre in Sector 24 reopened

The Chandigarh health department has already restarted the mini Covid care centres at Bal Bhawan and Sector 23 in view of the rising cases. (HT file)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With daily infections in Chandigarh witnessing an uptick, the Competent Foundation, led by a social worker and senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon, in collaboration with Bharat Vikas Parishad, reopened the Mini Covid Care Centre at Indra Holiday Home in Sector 24 on Monday.

Golfer Jeev Milkha Singh inaugurated the centre. Tandon said that the facility has 47 beds and mild Covid patients will be treated here this year. This time, we have more facilities, oxygen cylinders, doctors and nurses, he added. During the second wave, many patients were provided treatment and isolation facilities at this centre, he added.

The UT health department has already restarted the mini Covid care centres at Bal Bhawan and Sector 23 in view of the rising cases.

