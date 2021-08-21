Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Minor among three held for attempt to murder
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Minor among three held for attempt to murder

They allegedly attacked two brothers with rods, sticks and sharp-edged weapon over an old rivalry; the victims had to be admitted to hospital
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:41 AM IST
An attempt to murder case was registered, following which the trio was arrested.

Police apprehended three people including a juvenile for attempt to murder after they attacked two brothers in Bapu Dham Colony (BDC) on Thursday evening.

The accused are Karan, a mechanic, Gautam, a labourer, and the minor (name withheld).

The complaint was filed by Mohd Adnan of Phase 3, BDC, who is a vegetable vendor. He alleged that they attacked him and his brother Mohd Rihan with rods, sticks and sharp-edged weapon. Police said that it was a verbal spat that led to the attack. Adnan and Rihan were injured and admitted to GMCH-32.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

Man snatches neighbour’s phone

Police have arrested a resident of Sector 41 for snatching his neighbour’s phone and throwing it in a drain after she referred to his pet as a “dog”.

The accused has been identified as Sidharth Kashyup, who works at a private company.

Police said that the victim, Radha, had complained about the excessive barking of his pet German Shepard and referred to it as a “dog”. When she was returning home on Sunday night, the accused snatched her phone.

A case under section 379A (snatching) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 39 police station. Kashyup has been sent to judicial custody.

