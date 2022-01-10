Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Minor fire at GMSH-16’s PSA oxygen plant

The security guards at GMSH-16, Chandigarh, managed to douse the flames with fire extinguishers and no damage to the oxygen plant was reported. (HT File)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 01:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A minor fire broke out at the PSA oxygen generation plant in GMSH-16 on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The security guards managed to douse the flames with fire extinguishers and no damage to the plant was reported. Prima facie, a short circuit seems to be the reason.

Yashpal Garg, UT health secretary, along with Dr Suman Singh, director of health services and Dr VK Nagpal, medical superintendent of GMSH-16, inspected the plant on Sunday. Officials from UT’s engineering department were also present. The engineers of the company have assessed the damage and repair work has started.

The plant has been closed and will be restated after the damaged equipment are repaired/replaced.

