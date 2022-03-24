Chandigarh | Mohali woman booked for ₹15 lakh loan fraud
Police booked a Mohali-based woman for not repaying a ₹15 lakh loan she had taken from a bank to purchase a vehicle in 2016.
The accused, identified as Sunita of Maya Garden, Zirakpur, purchased a Mahindra XUV 500 from Harbir Automobiles Agency in Industrial Area Phase 1 in December 2016 after availing a loan of ₹15 lakh from a Sector 34 bank.
However, she stopped repaying the loan and got the vehicle registered with the State Transport Authority (STA) of Gohana, Haryana, by forging the vehicle documents.
A case under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.
