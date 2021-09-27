Chandigarh: Monsoon retreat expected in first week of October

Monsoon withdrawal from Chandigarh is likely to begin in the first week of October and heavy showers, like those seen in the past few days, will remain unlikely, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The normal date for monsoon’s retreat from the city is September 23, but over the past few years, it has been getting delayed frequently.

Last year, it was announced on September 30. “This time around, monsoon may vacate the region only in the first week of October. The delay is due to the recent formation of the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan, which brought rains over the entire region,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

According to the IMD, monsoon withdrawal is announced when no rain is recorded in the whole region for four to five days in a row and an anticyclonic movement starts to form over the region. In the past decade, it was most delayed in 2013 when it was declared on October 17.

According to Singh, chances of light rain up to 20mm can continue till the end of September, but the intensity will be low. The maximum temperature will hover between 33°C and 34°C, and the minimum temperature will remain around 25-26°C. Since the onset of monsoon in June, the city has recorded around 600mm rain, which is about 30% deficient.