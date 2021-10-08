Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Monsoon withdrawal to be declared soon
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Monsoon withdrawal to be declared soon

As per the met department, nights beginning to get colder in Chandigarh; monsoon withdrawal has been declared in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat and will likely be declared in the region over the next two days.
The maximum temperature in Chandigarh went down from 33.9°C on Wednesday to 33.7°C on Thursday. Monsoon withdrawal likely in a day or so. (HT File)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 03:17 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With the minimum temperature going down to 22.3°C on Thursday, nights are beginning to get colder in the city, met officials said, adding that monsoon withdrawal is likely to be declared in a day or two.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), at 22.3°C, the city recorded the lowest minimum temperature since September 24 when it had gone down to 22.2°C. It is still three degrees above normal and is expected to fall further in the coming days.

Monsoon withdrawal has been declared in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat and will likely be declared in the region over the next two days.

The maximum temperature went down from 33.9°C on Wednesday to 33.7°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature went down from 23.1°C on Wednesday to 22.3°C on Thursday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 35°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 22°C and 23°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh: Two arrested for thrashing stray dog

Sans approvals, 24/7 water supply in Chandigarh still a pipe dream

Class-12 student raped, impregnated by friend in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Close shave for truck driver as road caves in
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP