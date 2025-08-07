Chandigarh: Month before student body polls, PU rolls out stickers for four-wheeler entry

Panjab University (PU) on Wednesday launched a new vehicle sticker system exclusively for day scholar students ahead of the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections scheduled for September. Applicants are required to register through this portal and have their application validated by their respective department chairpersons. Each eligible student will be allowed to register only one four-wheeler. (HT File)

The initiative, aimed to regulate vehicular movement, strengthen campus security, and implement a modern, technology-driven access control system, will allow entry to vehicles only bearing officially issued PU stickers, thereby keeping unauthorised vehicles off the campus.

The newly launched stickers, meant for the 2025–2026 academic session, are currently being distributed across three departments. PU officials plan to extend the distribution to all departments within the next ten days.

Each sticker is embedded with a QR code for digital verification, a tamper-proof hologram and a unique encrypted symbol to prevent misuse and duplication. These QR codes were securely generated in-house by students from the department of computer science & engineering, UIET, under the earn-while-learn scheme coordinated by the dean students welfare (DSW) office. The overall coordination of the initiative was handled by Jaspreet Kaur of the department of botany.

The stickers are printed on high-quality reflective material to ensure visibility and durability.

Student data for issuance is being collected through the PUMIS portal, enabling a secure, and efficient application process.

At present, the system will apply only to cars, while two-wheelers and other vehicles without stickers will not face active checking but will require a gate pass at the university’s entry points.

For parents dropping off their wards, stickers will not be issued. However, PU officials clarified that such vehicles will still be allowed entry upon informing security personnel at the gate as the main objective is to keep unscrupulous elements out of PU campus.

Dean Students Welfare, Amit Chauhan, said, “We are starting with four-wheelers for students and have been directed by the vice-chancellor to implement a similar structure for staff and faculty members. This will help in identifying outsiders and improving campus safety.”

It is not the first time that PU has attempted to implement a sticker-based access system. A similar plan was introduced during the 2016–2017 academic session, but it failed due to logistical issues. At that time, several students reportedly did not receive their stickers for months. Moreover, during student elections, fake stickers were confiscated by university security.

To prevent recurrence of such issues, officials have warned that misuse, tampering, or unauthorised transfer of stickers will attract strict disciplinary action.