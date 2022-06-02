Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher calls AAP councillors ‘animals’, their behaviour ‘wild’

Chandigarh member of Parliament (MP) Kirron Kher courted controversy on Wednesday after she called AAP councillors “dungers” (animals) and equated their behaviour to “junglipana” (wildness).

Kher was addressing a press conference at the Chandigarh BJP headquarters in Sector 33 on the completion of eight years of the Narendra Modi-led central government.

Her comments came in response to a question about AAP councillors’ allegations that mayor, MC officials and UT administration were not allowing projects in their wards.

In response to the allegations, Kher said, “It is their agenda not to listen to anybody or accept anybody’s decisions. They created pandemonium in the very first House meeting after the MC elections. They should keep the House’s stature in mind and have some respect. They were breaking tables and glasses. I have never seen such junglipana. Aisa lag raha tha jaise waha dunger ghum rahe the (it appeared animals had taken over).”

“It was my first public meeting (after recovering from cancer) and their women councillors were jostling so hard, it seemed they would hit us,” Kher said.

Addressing a press conference after over two years, Kher said, “Whenever the BJP or the Congress were in opposition, councillors might have made sarcastic remarks against each other, but I never saw such ‘dungerpana’. Congress never did such things. I was in shock when I saw their (AAP) behaviour there.”

She went on to add, “I have even helped Congress councillors out of my MPLAD fund when they asked for some works in their wards. Ab inse kya baat kare, kya help kare (there’s no point talking to AAP councillors).”

Reacting to Kher’s statements, AAP Chandigarh president Prem Garg said he could only sympathise with the respected MP for using such words, that too for female councillors.

“I can only sympathise with Kher, because she might have been undergoing a lot of mental stress due to the criticism of her long absence from the city and it might have affected her good senses too. I can only pray to God to give her better sense of humour instead of using such foul and filthy language towards respectable councillors,” he remarked.

“I doubt if any political leader of Chandigarh ever used such language for duly elected public representatives of the city. Being a female and a representative of the city, the MP is duty bound to uphold the dignity of women councillors. Using such language for public representatives is not only an insult to the councillors but also to the public of the city,” he said.