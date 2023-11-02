Chandigarh: Mukesh Kumar’s team win Pro-Am event of Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational

Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow-based professional Mukesh Kumar and his team won the Pro-Am event of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational with a total score of 54 at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow-based professional Mukesh Kumar’s team consisted of amateurs Gaurav Talwar, Anil Bhasin and Dr Ravi Sher Toor. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mukesh’s team consisted of amateurs Gaurav Talwar, Anil Bhasin and Dr Ravi Sher Toor.

Faridabad-based professional Abhinav Lohan and his team finished first runners-up with a score of 54.1. Abhinav’s team consisted of amateurs Bismad Singh, Justice Anupinder S Grewal and Pradeep Randhawa.

Bangladesh-based professional Badal Hossain’s team finished second runners-up with a score of 54.5. Badal’s team consisted of amateurs I S Dhillon, Kanwal Gill and SK Sharma.

The prize for the closest to the pin on hole number 8 was won by Manan Jain, whose shot landed nine inches from the pin.

The prize for the closest to the pin on hole no. 11 was won by Ram Kumar, whose shot landed three feet from the hole. The prize for the straightest drive on hole no. 5 was won by Dr G S Kochhar, whose shot landed on the centre of the fairway. The prize for the longest drive on hole no. 16 was won by Uday Bir Singh, whose shot landed at a distance of 303 yards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!