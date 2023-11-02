Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Mukesh Kumar's team win Pro-Am event of Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational

Chandigarh: Mukesh Kumar's team win Pro-Am event of Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 02, 2023 08:48 AM IST

Faridabad-based professional Abhinav Lohan and his team finished first runners-up with a score of 54.1

Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow-based professional Mukesh Kumar and his team won the Pro-Am event of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational with a total score of 54 at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow-based professional Mukesh Kumar’s team consisted of amateurs Gaurav Talwar, Anil Bhasin and Dr Ravi Sher Toor. (HT File)

Mukesh’s team consisted of amateurs Gaurav Talwar, Anil Bhasin and Dr Ravi Sher Toor.

Faridabad-based professional Abhinav Lohan and his team finished first runners-up with a score of 54.1. Abhinav’s team consisted of amateurs Bismad Singh, Justice Anupinder S Grewal and Pradeep Randhawa.

Bangladesh-based professional Badal Hossain’s team finished second runners-up with a score of 54.5. Badal’s team consisted of amateurs I S Dhillon, Kanwal Gill and SK Sharma.

The prize for the closest to the pin on hole number 8 was won by Manan Jain, whose shot landed nine inches from the pin.

The prize for the closest to the pin on hole no. 11 was won by Ram Kumar, whose shot landed three feet from the hole. The prize for the straightest drive on hole no. 5 was won by Dr G S Kochhar, whose shot landed on the centre of the fairway. The prize for the longest drive on hole no. 16 was won by Uday Bir Singh, whose shot landed at a distance of 303 yards.

