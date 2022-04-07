Chandigarh municipal body passes resolution to maintain city's UT status

The municipal corporation here passed a resolution on Thursday which states that Chandigarh should remain a union territory, and should also get its own legislative assembly.

The development comes as Punjab and Haryana engage in a tussle to stake claim over Chandigarh.

Both Punjab and Haryana state assemblies recently passed their respective resolution reiterating their claim over the Union Territory of Chandigarh, their joint capital.

The resolution also said the Centre should intervene and direct Haryana and Punjab governments "to develop their own independent capital cities".

Only BJP councillors were present in the Municipal Corporation House when the resolution was passed, with the councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal staging a walkout.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, who is from the BJP, had called a special meeting of the general House of the corporation.

"…Keeping in view the sentiments of the residents of Chandigarh its status of Union Territory should be maintained. Rather state legislative assembly should be constituted in Chandigarh so as to enable the residents to decide about the policies and future of the city themselves," according to the resolution read out by BJP councilor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu in the House.

The House also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing Central service rules in the city, thus "benefiting" its employees.

BJP councilor Harpreet Kaur Babla said that Chandigarh belongs to the people of Chandigarh. "It is not a political agenda. It is the voice of the people of Chandigarh."

Before the resolution was passed, BJP and AAP councillors sparred over the recent hike in water tariff.

The AAP councillors staged a walk out for not discussing the hike in water tariff issue, while Congress members did the same for not discussing other issues of the city.

The lone SAD councilor also walked out, saying he was not being allowed to speak.

In the House of 35, the BJP has 13 councillors, AAP has 14, while Congress has seven and the Shiromani Akali Dal has one.

During his visit to Chandigarh last month, Home Minister Shah had announced the implementation of central services rules in the city, replacing Punjab service rules, a move that triggered a political row.

Punjab had on April 1 had called a one-day special session of the state assembly where a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state was adopted.

Four days later, the Haryana Assembly passed a resolution urging the Central government not to take any steps that would disturb the existing balance and to maintain harmony till all the issues emanating from the reorganisation of Punjab are settled.

The Haryana assembly also denounced the neighbouring state for staking claim over Chandigarh.

