Chandigarh: NDA and CDS exams conducted in the city

The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA), and Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams were held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) here on Sunday. The exams were held in two sessions, between 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and between 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. City government schools were the centres for the exams. The UPSC, through this recruitment drive, aims to fill 857 posts in the defence forces. (HT file)

The paper was tough, with the NDA maths section containing several questions which were lengthy and beyond the NCERT syllabus, and closer to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), said students.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Kunal Singh, who runs a coaching centre in the city, said even the general ability, English and science sections were tougher as compared to previous years. Geography and history questions were at a level similar to graduation courses. He called it one of the toughest NDA exams conducted till date.

In the CDS exam too, maths was lengthy. With a comparatively tougher English and general studies portions, he said, it would be hard to score over 40% in this paper.

The UPSC, through this recruitment drive, aims to fill 857 posts in the defence forces. As per the commissions notifications, there are 601 vacancies available for the army, 152 for the air force, and 104 for the navy.