Chandigarh, neighbouring districts to work together to curb liquor smuggling

With an aim to curb inter-state liquor smuggling, excise officials of Chandigarh and its neighbouring districts will hold monthly review meetings.

This was decided at a meeting presided over by UT adviser Dharam Pal, and attended by officers from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

An official said all participating states agreed to work in coordination with each other to curb the menace of inter-state smuggling of liquor. Action taken so far by the states was also reviewed.

The monthly meetings will be attended by the assistant excise and taxation commissioners (AETCs) of the respective states.

It was also decided that a quarterly review will be held at the level of excise and taxation commissioners (ETC) and a bi-yearly review will be held at the level of the finance secretary. The UT administration also appointed the UT AETC as the nodal officer for coordinating all aspects of inter-state smuggling of liquor between the states.