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Chandigarh: New horticulture waste processing plant among 41 agendas cleared by MC

As the issue of legacy waste took time and the MC chief engineer Sanjay Arora also showcased a power point presentation on two models regarding sewerage and street lighting, there was little time left for discussion of the agendas and were passed hastily

Published on: May 01, 2026 06:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) approved 41 of 46 tabled agendas worth crores related to various development projects during its general house meeting held on Thursday.

The meeting, which began at 11 am, veered off course several times. (HT Photo for representation)

As the issue of legacy waste took time and the MC chief engineer Sanjay Arora also showcased a power point presentation on two models regarding sewerage and street lighting, there was little time left for discussion of the agendas and were passed hastily.

The meeting, which began at 11 am, veered off course several times. It took until 3.40 pm to approve the previous meeting’s minutes, after which the main proposals were discussed.

Amid the debate and arguments, some agendas were deferred and others cancelled, causing consensus on the proposals to be frequently reached and broken. The proposal to install a new electric sanitary waste incinerator at Animal Raipur Kalan also had to be deferred.

At the same time, seeing the increasing uproar over the proposal to establish a new horticulture waste processing plant with a capacity of 60 TPD, the mayor left the decision to be made by voting.

- Issue of illegal vendors in Sector 17 working at night with no checks was also raised by councillors.

- MC chief engineer Sanjay Arora gave a presentation on new proposals for the modernisation of the street lighting system and the use of structural lining technology for replacing the old sewerage system.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: New horticulture waste processing plant among 41 agendas cleared by MC
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: New horticulture waste processing plant among 41 agendas cleared by MC
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