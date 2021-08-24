Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: New portal for solar metering applications
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: New portal for solar metering applications

Net metering is a utility rate structure that allows you to sell the excess solar electricity that your home doesn’t use back to the grid
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Through this portal, the beneficiary can easily track their solar net/gross metering application and it is linked to the ministry of new and renewable energy for faster disbursement of subsidy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A new unified web portal https://solar.chd.gov.in for processing of solar net/gross metering applications was launched on Monday by the chief executive officer of Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), Debendra Dalai.

Net metering is a utility rate structure that allows you to sell the excess solar electricity that your home doesn’t use back to the grid.

The portal, developed by CREST in association with the Union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE), World Bank and Ernst & Young, will have purely paperless processing in a time-bound manner and will bring transparency in the system, helping in efficient monitoring and ease of doing business.

Through this portal, the beneficiary can easily track their solar net/gross metering application, and the portal is linked with the MNRE for faster disbursement of subsidy.

The registration process on the previous portal, www.solarchandigarh.com, has been discontinued with immediate effect and new registrations will only be done through the new one.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 days after Malerkotla man’s death, Ludhiana cops book wife, in-laws

Transfer orders of 2 police officers rolled back in Ludhiana

Mini-truck driver mows down 2 pedestrians in Ludhiana

CP calling: Ludhiana cops on their toes for 3 am meetings
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP