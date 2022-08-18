Chandigarh: Nigerian arrested for overstaying in India

The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian for staying in the country without a valid visa.

The accused has been identified as Christian, who used to live in New Delhi, but was lately staying at a city hotel. He was arrested by the police team patrolling near the Sector-43 bus stand.

The team had received inputs that a Nigerian was staying in India after his visa expiration and indulging in cheating people through fake ID and messages.

The police arrested him from a hotel in Kajheri when he failed to produce valid documents to support his stay. The accused had come to India on a medical visa in the beginning of 2020, but did not leave, the police said.

The FIR against him has been registered under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act besides sections 419, 420, and 468 of the IPC. The police have also seized the mobile phone recovered from him.