Chandigarh: No respite as day temp falls further to 11.6°C

After reaching the season’s low on Thursday at 11.7°C, Chandigarh’s maximum temperature fell further to 11.6°C on Friday.

While similar chilly conditions will continue on Saturday as well, relief is likely over the weekend with two Western Disturbances (WDs) expected to affect the city one after the other, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 11.6°C, the maximum temperature was 8.8 degrees below normal and made Friday the fifth consecutive “severe cold day”. A severe cold day is declared when the minimum temperature drops below 10°C and the maximum is more than 6.5 degrees below normal. The city has been recording severe cold days daily since Monday. In December, two severe cold days were logged on the 24th and 25th.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also dipped from 5.1°C on Thursday to 5°C on Friday, 0.3 degree below normal. This is the lowest that the minimum temperature has gone in the city since December 24 when it was 2.8°C.

With WDs likely to affect the city over the weekend, cloudy weather will develop and fog formation will be disrupted. As such, over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 15°C and the minimum temperature to around 7°C.

Seven flights cancelled, 13 delayed

Fog continued to disrupt flight operations on Friday as well, as seven flights were cancelled, and arrivals and departures of 13 were delayed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) International Airport.

According to information provided by the flight operators, of the 13 flights, seven departed late, while arrival of six was delayed.

All cancelled flights were being operated by IndiGo, including those plying to Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, and those arriving from Pune, Delhi and Bengaluru.