Nomination process begins for Mohali civic polls, preparations reviewed

With the process to file nomination papers for upcoming local body elections in Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar district beginning on Wednesday, the district administration on Tuesday held a review meeting to assess readiness.

Major political parties are yet to announce candidates for all 50 wards for the Mohali civic body, leaving aspirants uncertain. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Komal Mittal chaired the meeting in which returning officers, assistant returning officers, police officials and other election staff members were present. The polling for the Mohali Municipal Corporation and municipal councils of Kharar, Kurali, Naya Gaon, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Lalru and Banur will be held on May 26 and the results will be declared on May 29. As per the election schedule, nomination papers can be filed from May 13 to 16 between 11 am and 3 pm. Scrutiny will take place on May 18, while candidates can withdraw nominations until May 19.

Officials were told to issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) sought by prospective candidates within the stipulated time. Mittal said that affidavits submitted in place of NOCs should also be accepted where applicable. The sub-divisional magistrates were asked to inspect polling booths in their areas.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials were asked to prevent overcrowding at nomination centres. Mittal also emphasised the need for updated electoral rolls, proper training of polling personnel, secure storage of ballot boxes and timely identification of counting centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials were asked to prevent overcrowding at nomination centres. Mittal also emphasised the need for updated electoral rolls, proper training of polling personnel, secure storage of ballot boxes and timely identification of counting centres. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Police officials were directed to make adequate security arrangements during nominations, scrutiny, polling and at strong rooms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials were directed to make adequate security arrangements during nominations, scrutiny, polling and at strong rooms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Parties yet to announce candidates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parties yet to announce candidates {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Major political parties are yet to announce candidates for all 50 wards for the Mohali civic body, leaving aspirants uncertain. The ruling AAP has reportedly received around 150 applications and is likely to finalise names by Thursday. The Congress is learnt to have been working to build consensus in several wards. BJP leaders are also in the final stages of selection. Shiromani Akali Dal has announced plans to contest all 50 seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Major political parties are yet to announce candidates for all 50 wards for the Mohali civic body, leaving aspirants uncertain. The ruling AAP has reportedly received around 150 applications and is likely to finalise names by Thursday. The Congress is learnt to have been working to build consensus in several wards. BJP leaders are also in the final stages of selection. Shiromani Akali Dal has announced plans to contest all 50 seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

nomination papers See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON