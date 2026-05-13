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Nomination process begins for Mohali civic polls, preparations reviewed

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Komal Mittal chairs a meeting; police officials were directed to make adequate security arrangements

Published on: May 13, 2026 07:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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With the process to file nomination papers for upcoming local body elections in Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar district beginning on Wednesday, the district administration on Tuesday held a review meeting to assess readiness.

Major political parties are yet to announce candidates for all 50 wards for the Mohali civic body, leaving aspirants uncertain. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Komal Mittal chaired the meeting in which returning officers, assistant returning officers, police officials and other election staff members were present. The polling for the Mohali Municipal Corporation and municipal councils of Kharar, Kurali, Naya Gaon, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Lalru and Banur will be held on May 26 and the results will be declared on May 29. As per the election schedule, nomination papers can be filed from May 13 to 16 between 11 am and 3 pm. Scrutiny will take place on May 18, while candidates can withdraw nominations until May 19.

Officials were told to issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) sought by prospective candidates within the stipulated time. Mittal said that affidavits submitted in place of NOCs should also be accepted where applicable. The sub-divisional magistrates were asked to inspect polling booths in their areas.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Nomination process begins for Mohali civic polls, preparations reviewed
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Nomination process begins for Mohali civic polls, preparations reviewed
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