Chandigarh: Now, sign, documents not needed for some RLA services

With focus on simplifying processes for citizens, the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has removed the requirement for signature and document proof for certain vehicle services.

Signature proof will not be required in case of “transfer of vehicle ownership. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In June this year, RLA had moved 14 services related to vehicle registration completely online, doing away with the need to get an appointment for submitting the physical files.

In addition, services related to issuance of driving licence have also been made online.

Speaking about the latest initiative, Pradhuman Singh, RLA, Chandigarh said, “Aadhar-based authentication has simplified the process. With the help of Aadhaar-registered mobile phone number, all details can be fetched from central government’s Parivahan portal. Undertakings can be obtained electronically on the website.”

The vehicle-related services which are available online/contactless are: renewal of registration certificate (RC), transfer of ownership of vehicles within the state, transfer of ownership of vehicle in death case, transfer of vehicle in public auction, change of address in RC, termination of hypothecation from RC, addition of hypothecation in RC, continuation of hypothecation in RC, alteration in RC, issue of no-objection certificate (NOC) of vehicle, cancellation of RC, update of mobile number in RC, backlog of old RC and issue and renewal of trade certificate (for automobile dealers).

Among these, Singh said signature proof will not be required in case of “transfer of vehicle ownership”. Similarly, insurance copy, RC, chassis print, and seller and purchaser undertaking will no longer be necessary.

Signature proof has also been omitted for “renewal of vehicle registration”. For “issuance of NOC”, insurance certificate and self-declaration will not be needed.

For “issuance of duplicate RC” also, signature proof is not required, while for “change of address in RC”, the need of an insurance policy and certificate, and self-declaration has been removed.

Similarly, RC and signature proof will not be needed for “hypothecation addition” and “hypothecation continuation”.

