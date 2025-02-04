Chandigarh: Old Mehfil building owner facing 1-crore fine for building violations

The UT Estate Office is set to impose a penalty of ₹1 crore on the owner of the old Mehfil restaurant building in Sector 17-C over building violations. The four-storey building had collapsed on January 6 after cracks appeared in three load-bearing pillars during ongoing renovation work. (HT File Photo)

The four-storey building had collapsed on January 6 after cracks appeared in three load-bearing pillars during ongoing renovation work.

A senior officer from the UT Estate Office stated that the building violation case had been ongoing since 2017 and despite sending several notices over the past eight years, the owner did not comply. The penalty amount has been calculated up to January 6, 2025.

The officer further explained that although the owner had submitted revised building plans, these were not approved and the renovation work proceeded without approval. The owner is liable to pay charges of ₹6 per square foot per day for the area under violations, the officer added.

Building collapse: SDM submits report to DC

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Naveen, who was tasked with the probe into the January 6 building collapse, has submitted the inquiry report to the deputy commissioner-cum-UT estate officer. According to sources, the report has found both the owner and tenant responsible for the collapse, and recommended penal action against both.

On January 28, police had registered a case against nine individuals associated with tenants Malabar Gold and Diamonds for allegedly orchestrating unauthorised structural modifications that led to the destruction of the property worth crores.

In the FIR, the complainant, Ishwar Chand Bansal, owner of the building, named Sparkle Gold Retail Ventures LLP Managing Director (MD) Muhammed Asher Ottamoochikkal and his five partners: Abdul Majeed Mozhangal, Shafeekh Veerankutty Safiya, Shareej Veerankutty Safiya, Muhammed Jishad and Abdul Jaleel Rayaroth.

The other individuals named in the complaint include construction supervisor Vivek, construction manager Anuraj and Ajmal, manager of the Malabar Gold and Diamonds store located in the building.

They were all booked under Sections 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324(5) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector-17 police station.

The complainant, a resident of Sector 11, is the lawful owner of the commercial property, previously housing Hotel Mehfil, located at SCO 183-184-185, Sector 17 C, which he purchased for ₹30 crore. The ownership was transferred to him on August 13, 2024.

Subsequently, Bansal entered into a lease agreement with Ottamoochikkal to lease the property for setting up a retail store under the brand name of Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

The agreement, executed on November 7, 2024, explicitly prohibited any structural changes or alterations to the property without prior written approval from the property owner. However, despite these terms, the accused initiated unauthorised renovation work and structural modifications, breaching the lease agreement’s terms.