Chandigarh: On way back from wedding, man, sister robbed of phone, gold ring

Snatchers made off with a man's mobile phone and his sister's gold ring while they were returning from a relative's wedding in Manimajra on Sunday morning.

Braj Mohan, along with his sister Meena and a 60-year-old woman, was heading home on a Honda Activa from a wedding held at the Community Centre in Manimajra. The incident took place around 3.45 am, as they rode to New Indira Colony. While approaching the government school near Pocket Number 8, they noticed a white car parked by the roadside. A man standing next to the vehicle waved at them, signalling them to stop.

Mohan recounted the events, saying, “There were four men in the car. As we drove by, one of them greeted us, saying ‘hello’. As soon as I stopped, thinking they might need help, one of the men rushed at me with a rod, while three others ran towards my sister, who took off in the opposite direction. The older woman with us, frightened by the sudden attack, hid. My sister was cornered by the men, who managed to snatch the gold ring from her finger. There was no one on the road to help us and the men only fled when a truck appeared from the distance.”

During the chaos, one of the attackers forcibly snatched Mohan’s mobile phone. Mohan tried to get a clear look at the car’s registration number, but failed. However, he assured the police that he can identify the attackers if confronted with them.

A complaint was lodged at the IT Park police station and case was registered under Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Though police officials are investigating the incident, no arrests have been made so far.

This is the second daring snatching in the city within a span of five days. On November 21, a similar crime occurred near the Sector 15/16 light point around 1.45 am, when three college students snatched a Maruti Suzuki Jimny from a car delivery driver. The accused were subsequently arrested.