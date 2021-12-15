Chandigarh: One arrested with 131 gram heroin

The operation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested one Jagmeet Singh Barar, 29, of Sector 63 with 131 gram heroin. The accused was arrested from a naka in Sector 49 on December 13. The police said that the accused was in a Hyundai Creta and tried to turn back after spotting a police team, but his vehicle was stopped. On checking, the police found 131 gram heroin in his possession. The police have also impounded the vehicle. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the police station of Sector 49.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Man held with 208gm cannabis

A man was arrested with 208gm cannabis in Abheypur village of Panchkula. The accused, Narender, a resident of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, and currently living in Abheypur village, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Underground cables worth ₹1.5 lakh stolen

Thieves stole cables from BSNL’s underground duct near dividing road of sectors 43 and 35, police said on Tuesday. The complaint in this regard was lodged by Mamta Ahuja, SDOP-III South, BSNL, Sector 34, against unknown persons, who took away the cables worth ₹1.5 lakh. The matter had come to light on December 7 during laying of BSNL cables when a portion was found missing. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3 booked for stabbing man over old rivalry

Police have booked three persons for stabbing a man. Victim Pradhum of Colony No. 4 alleged that Mota, Rakesh Neena, and Balesar had attacked him with a knife in Mauli Jagran on December 12 owing to an old rivalry. Pradhum was admitted to GMCH-32, Chandigarh. A case under sections 147, 148, 149, 324, and 506 of the IPC and provisions of the Arms Act was registered has been registered but no arrests have been made so far.

Previous executive committee of CAT Bar Association re-elected

The meeting of the general house of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Bar Association was held on Tuesday wherein the general house unanimously re-elected the previous executive committee of CAT Bar Association. Rohit Seth has been re-elected as the president, while KK Thakur is the vice-president, Jagdish Ram Syal secretary, Monika Koundal joint secretary and Sukhwinder Singh treasurer. This is the eighth term of Rohit Seth as the president.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SBI staff body holds general council meet

The 9th triennial general council meeting of SBI staff association, Chandigarh circle, was held in Mohali on Tuesday. SBI’s Chandigarh circle chief general manager Anukool Bhatnagar inaugurated the conference and emphasized upon the services rendered by employees of SBI during the pandemic. General secretary Sanjeev Kumar Bandlish also raised the issue regarding the unilateral decision of the government regarding privatisation of public-sector banks and asked the members to participate in a strike called by United Forum of Banks Union on December 16 and 17.