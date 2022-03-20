Chandigarh | One held for assault on couple over parking space

Police on Friday arrested a Sector 28 resident, and booked three others, for allegedly assaulting a couple after getting into an argument with them over parking space.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jatin, 29, of Sector 28, while the other are still at large..

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the incident took place at the Madhya Marg market in Sector 7 near Nik Bakers. The woman got into an argument with the four accused, who were in an Alto car, over a parking space here. She later called her husband, but the accused assaulted him as well.

A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) an 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.