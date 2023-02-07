Panchkula: Online fraudster caught from Jaipur

Police have arrested an online fraudster who had duped a Panchkula resident who was trying to book hotel rooms in October 2022.

The accused, Santosh Banwara, 25, of Tonk, Rajasthan, was arrested from Jaipur on Sunday.

The victim had complained that in October last year, she had looked up a hotel’s phone number online to book three rooms. After booking three rooms, she was asked to pay half the amount of the total ₹48,960. Accordingly, she paid around of ₹24,000 and sent the required documents.

The next day, a hotel representative called her, asking her to pay the full amount. When she said she would make the remaining payment on visiting the hotel, the caller got furious and hung up. She later realised the phone number she called didn’t belong to the hotel and that she had been defrauded.

A case was registered under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code in December 2022 and following a probe, the main culprit was arrested from Rajasthan.

He was produced in court and sent to three-day police remand.