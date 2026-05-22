Chandigarh opens bids for VIP numbers

The transport department has announced a fresh round of e-auction for fancy and special registration numbers for vehicles, opening bids for the new CH01DE series while also putting unsold premium numbers from previous series back on the block.

Registrations for the fresh round will begin on Friday at 10 am and continue till 5 pm on May 29. (HT File)

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The city sees intense bidding wars for VIP numbers, with several high-profile buyers shelling out lakhs to secure ‘0001’ and other premium combinations. During the last auction held in March, former mayor and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Davesh Moudgil brought the CH01-DD-0001 number for a whopping ₹54 lakh. This is the highest-ever bid recorded for a vehicle registration number since auctioning of fancy numbers began in Chandigarh in 2002.

Registrations for the fresh round will begin on Friday at 10 am and continue till 5 pm on May 29.

The online bidding process will take place from May 30 to June 1. The auction will be conducted through the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’s Vahan portal, where applicants must first register and generate a Unique Acknowledgement Number (UAN). The link to the portal is also available on the Chandigarh transport department’s website.

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{{^usCountry}} The administration has made it clear that only vehicle owners with a Chandigarh address will be eligible to participate in the auction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration has made it clear that only vehicle owners with a Chandigarh address will be eligible to participate in the auction. {{/usCountry}}

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Applicants must have purchased their vehicle within the UT jurisdiction. Leftover fancy numbers on offer include those from the CH01DD, CH01DC, CH01DB and CH01DA series.