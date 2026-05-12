Chandigarh: Orange alert for thunderstorms on May 13

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for thunderstorm, which will continue in the city on Tuesday after a duststorm was recorded on the intervening night. Orange is the second highest of the four colour warning system used by the IMD, asksing people to be prepared. After the spell of rains, summer is expected to come back to the city and temperature is likely to hit 40°C by the end of this week (HT File)

While no rain was recorded at the IMD observatory in Sector 39 and only trace rain was recorded at the airport observatory with wind speeds going up to 50km/h. A western disturbance (WD) is active over the region, which forms the reason behind the storms.

While the system will be strong on Tuesday as well, it is likely to lose strength from Wednesday onwards, however chances of light rain and thunderstorm can continue throughout the week till Friday according to the officials.

Despite the storm, the day remained sunny and maximum temperature rose from 35°C on Sunday to 36°C on Monday, still 1.5 degrees below normal. Minimum temperature fell from 23.4°C on Sunday to 21.9°C on Monday, 1.9 degrees below normal.

After the spell of rains, summer is expected to come back to the city and temperature is likely to hit 40°C by the end of this week.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 36°C and 39°C while minimum temperature will remain between 22°C and 23°C.