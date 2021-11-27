Chandigarh: Overflowing drains rile up residents in Ward 20

Ward No. 20 comprises Hallomajra, a semi-urban locality that was earlier a part of Ward No. 23, and Behlana village, which came under the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) in 2018 and will elect a councillor for the first time.

Residents of both these localities, situated on the outskirts of the city, say they have been neglected by the MC.

In Behlana, residents expected better facilities after coming under the MC, but say nothing much has changed so far. Dilapidated streets, blocked stormwater drainage, low water pressure, lack of lighting on streets and electricity wires hanging loosely on the narrow lanes are among the key irritants.

Balkar Singh, 44, a Behlana resident, says: “We face water blockage very often due to lack of maintenance of drains. The surroundings used to be cleaned when the village was under a panchayat, but the things have deteriorated now.”

Residents also complain of lack of parking spaces and poorly maintained public spaces, and demand a park for recreational activities.

“The condition has not improved over the past two years in the village. There is no maintenance of roads and the cleanliness level has gone down,” says Rajinder Kumar, 65, who retired from the Indian Air Force and lives in the locality.

The situation is even worse in Hallomajra, where residents face a plethora of civic issues. The most common among them are choked sewerage lines, blocked drains and dirty drinking water. Many also face parking issues.

Kuldeep Singh, a 39-year-old resident of Hallomajra, says: “The situation here is extremely poor. Sewerage lines remain blocked and the water supply is mostly dirty. The sewerage lines are old and should be replaced.”

Residents also complain of poorly maintained streets, and lack of sanitation in the area, as heaps of garbage can be seen on the roadside.

“No one comes to pick the garbage regularly. It ends up choking the sewers, due to which the overflowing wastewater enters our houses during the rainy season,” says Pooja Giri, a resident of Hallomajra.

Councillor Bharat Kumar, who represents Hallomajra, says: “I have not received any complaint regarding the dirty water supply. Action is taken immediately whenever we receive any complaint of sewer blockage, which sometimes happens during the rainy season.”

Know your ward

Localities: Hallomajra and Behlana

General ward

Voters: 15,000

Key issues

Choked sewers, blocked drains, dirty water supply

Dilapidated roads and dangling electricity wires

Parking woes and poor sanitation

Local voices

The surroundings used to be much cleaner when the village was under a panchayat. All civic amenities need regular maintenance.

Balkar Singh, 44, Behlana

The condition of our village has not improved even after coming under the MC. Roads are not repaired and garbage is not cleared.

Rajinder Kumar, 65, Behlana

Sewerage lines remain blocked and water being supplied is mostly dirty. The sewerage lines are old and should be replaced.

Kuldeep Singh, 39, Hallomajra

The situation is extremely poor. Due to choked sewers, the overflowing wastewater enters our houses during the rainy season

Vinod Kumar, 45, Hallomajra