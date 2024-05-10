Chandigarh: Panjab University forms committee to appoint campus yoga instructor

To help students manage stress and health, the Panjab University (PU) has constituted a committee to appoint a yoga instructor for the campus. When asked how one trainer would cater to the whole campus, officials said they also had financial constraints and would see how to utilise the trainer effectively. (HT file)

The proposal was first prepared by PU Campus Students Council general secretary Deepak Goyat. “A certified yoga instructor is needed. We can tailor the sessions to accommodate participants of all skill levels and a suitable space can also be designed on campus to hold these sessions,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The proposal was given to the dean students welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan who is now the chairperson of the committee. Chauhan said, “We will look into how to organise these sessions. Students from the girls hostels had also approached and wanted a yoga instructor to teach them within their hostel so this would be a priority. We are aiming to appoint someone by the start of the new session.”

When asked how one trainer would cater to the whole campus, officials said they also had financial constraints and would see how to utilise the trainer effectively. In PU, yoga classes are also organised at the PU health centre for free. The varsity had also appointed two mental health counsellors last year.