Chandigarh | Panjab University plans to hold convocation after two-year gap

With Panjab University (PU) set to reopen for all students in March, the varsity is also planning to hold the annual convocation in April.

The varsity skipped the annual convocation for two consecutive academic sessions due to restrictions following the outbreak of pandemic in March 2020. Although the preparations to conduct the convocation next month have already started, the final date is yet to finalised.

It is learnt that the university has written to some guests for the convocation and the date for the convocation will be fixed keeping their schedules in view. The annual convocation is usually held in April and the preparations begin in March.

In 2019, the varsity held its 68th annual convocation on April 28, which was addressed by vice-president of India Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chancellor of PU. A total of 1,020 students had received their degrees including 493 PhD degrees.

After missing it for two consecutive years, the varsity students are also waiting for the convocation to be held this year as the situation has improved now.

Speaking on the same, PU National Students Union of India (NSUI) president Nikhil Narmeta said, “It is good that the university is planning to hold the convocation. It is every parent’s dream to see their child in black robe holding a degree. The university should allow parents to witness the event this year and convocation for batches 2019 and 2020 should be held too.”

Colleges plan to hold convocations

A number of colleges in the city are also planning to hold the convocation in April. Some, however, are yet to take a final call.

Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College (GGDSD) College has fixed the convocation on April 19 for one batch and they are planning to hold the convocation for another in the same month. Principal Ajay Sharma said, “We are prepared to hold the convocation on April 19, and UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit will be the chief guest.”

The college will also hold the prize distribution after the convocation.

Officials at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, said the college is planning to hold the convocation in April.

