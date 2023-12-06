Chandigarh: Pankaj Rai is PGIMER’s new DDA

Pankaj Rai, a 2014-batch Himachal Pradesh-cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as the new deputy director administration (DDA) at PGIMER.

(HT Photo)

The post fell vacant on November 14 after the tenure of Kumar Gaurav Dhawan ended.

According to the letter by the Union ministry of family welfare and health to the HP chief secretary, Rai has been appointed as DDA on deputation for four years from taking over charge of the post or further orders.

Since March 2023, Rai had been serving as special secretary, education, in HP. Prior to this, he has served as deputy commissioner of Bilaspur. He will retire in 2027.

The Union ministry has requested the HP government to take necessary action to relieve Rai of his duties with instructions to take up his assignment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

“I have been informed about my selection as a DDA. I will join my new position shortly,” said Rai.

