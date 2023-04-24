Passport sewa kendras in Chandigarh, Ambala and Ludhiana to remain open April 29

To meet the increasing demand for passports in the region, the ministry of external affairs has decided that passport sewa kendras in Chandigarh, Ambala, and Ludhiana under the jurisdiction of Chandigarh regional passport office will remain open on April 29 to process 3,000 applications.

To meet the increasing demand for passports in the region, the ministry of external affairs has decided that passport sewa kendras in Chandigarh, Ambala, and Ludhiana under the jurisdiction of Chandigarh regional passport office will remain open on April 29 to process 3,000 applications. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the regional passport office, appointments will be released at 11am on April 25.

The applicants can log into the official website -- www.passportindia.gov.in -- to book appointments.

There is a long waiting list for the appointments and applicants have to wait for more than two months for appointment in normal category.

According to official website, the passport sewa kendra at Plot No. 50, Industrial Area Phase 2, Chandigarh, no appointment is available for normal category before July 21, 2023, and till June 19 for tatkaal category.

For the police clearance certificate, the applicants have to wait till May 2, 2023.

The office has released 1,200 appointments for normal category, 320 for tatkaal and 170 for police clearance certificate. For enquiry at the regional passport office, Sector 34-A, Chandigarh, there is no appointment available till May 16.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}