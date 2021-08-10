Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: PEC gets new director

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Tuesday approved Baldev Setia’s name for the post of Punjab Engineering College director
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Baldev Setia has been serving as a professor in the civil engineering department of the NIT, Kurukshetra.

Baldev Setia has been appointed the new director of Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.

The appointment comes months after Dheeraj Sanghi resigned as the PEC director in December last year.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Tuesday approved Setia’s name, which was recommended along with two others by the search-cum-selection committee headed by adviser Dharam Pal. The panel had interviewed 36 candidates on August 5, and shortlisted three.

Setia has been serving as a professor in the civil engineering department of the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, since 2006 and has more than 35 years of experience in teaching, research, consultancy and administration.

A graduate in civil engineering and postgraduate in water resources engineering from the same institute, he went on to complete his doctorate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, in 1998.

On his appointment, Setia said: “PEC is a 100-year-old institute and has a number of strengths, including its strong alumni base and qualified faculty. Improving the research environment in the institute will be among my priorities.”

Setia has held important other important positions as well, and is presently the nodal officer of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Sonepat.

