Chandigarh PGGC students seek rollback of ID card mandate
Scores of Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11, students urged college authorities to reconsider the decision mandating students to wear college ID cards while attending the class.
Students wrote to the college principal, demanding the rollback of the decision and threatened to go on strike. College authorities, however, maintained that the move was aimed at ensuring students’ own safety on the college campus.
The two parties have been at loggerheads ever since the college, on May 7, issued the notice in which all the faculty members were asked to ensure that students must wear the college ID Card along with the tag around their neck while attending the class from May 10 onwards.
The notice also stated that no student will be allowed to enter the classrooms without wearing the college ID card along with the tag. The move did not go down well with the students, who said that this is against their rights.
College student Gursewak Singh, also a member of Gandhi Group Students Union (GGSU) said, “We have already submitted the memorandum to the vice-principal of the college to oppose the move. We started a signature campaign and ove6r 500 students signed the application.
“We demand that the decision should be reconsidered because this decision has not been implemented in any other city college so far,” he added.
‘Move to stop outsiders from entering’
College principal Sangam Kapoor reiterated the move’s purpose, saying. “Many outsiders roam around the college campus and sit here. Before taking this decision, we received applications from students asking us to stop the students from other colleges entering the college premises. Outsiders used to come and sit in the class.”
Kapoor further claimed that several students who have signed the aforementioned application demanding rollback have now written to them saying that they were compelled to sign the same under false pretext.
Road rage: Motorist’s house pelted with stones, 4 cars vandalised in Dugri
In a case of road rage, around 15 people allegedly pelted stones at a motorist's house and vandalised four cars in Dugri on Sunday night. The main accused are Guri of CRPF Colony and Samby of Ishwar Colony. Their 13 aides are yet to be identified. The complainant, Kirpal Singh, 30, of Dugri said the incident took place around 10.30pm. Dugri station house officer, Sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, said the complainant and the accused were friends-turned-rivals.
Government help, social support lacking for schizophrenia patients: Experts
Medical experts, during an interactive webinar organised by Citizens for Inclusive Living and Pushpanjali Trust on the eve of World Schizophrenia Day, spoke about the lack of government treatment and consultation facilities as well as social support for schizophrenia patients on Monday. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that affects a person's conception of reality and is characterised by recurrent episodes of psychosis and hallucinations including hearing voices, delusions and paranoia.
Student body urges PU to implement Student Centre rate list
The Students For Society on Monday submitted a memorandum to Panjab University's dean student welfare urging the varsity to implement the rate list for the shops at the student centre. The student body, in a meeting after the conclusion of the protest against the mess rate hike, said it was promised that DSW will release and implement the food rate list for the Student Centre.
Takht jathedar asks Sikhs to arm themselves, stokes political row
The Akal Takht acting jathedar's message to the Sikhs to arm themselves has kicked up a political storm with the Congress questioning the move and the chief minister asking the head of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs to spread message of peace, brotherhood instead of glorifying weapons.
Classes under tin sheds: Chandigarh admn orders shift to nearby schools, assures new campuses
Taking note of parents' complaints of students being forced to attend classes under tin-shed roofs in sweltering heat at the Hallomajra government school, the UT administration on Monday announced that classes of senior students will be shifted to nearby schools upon resumption after the summer vacation. The administration had also decided to arrange for school buses to take students to the Makhan Majra government school.
