Chandigarh: PGIMER-PU underpass project is back on track

The pedestrian underpass project between Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Panjab University (PU) has been revived after three years with the UT engineering department seeking nod from the heritage committee.

Former UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had in November 2019 approved the construction of the underpass, which was then supposed to come up at a cost of ₹3 crore. The underpass will have a lift, escalators, and a ramp for the users. It will also help in hassle-free movement of vehicular traffic.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “The project was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, but we have now sought approval from the heritage committee. We don’t want it to meet the same fate as the Tribune flyover project, that’s why we are not taking any chances.”

The UT architecture department had earlier shared drawings with the engineering department and asked them to check the project’s feasibility, but the latter failed to respond.

Former chairperson of Indian Institute of Architect, Chandigarh-Punjab chapter, Surinder Bahga said, “A survey was conducted by our institute which found that instead of an underpass, an overbridge should be considered there.”

“It was stated in the survey that the construction of an underpass will disturb the underground services like water supply, sewerage system, stormwater disposal, and telecom lines. It will disrupt the traffic movement for around two years and with 10,000 people crossing the stretch every day, the construction work would cause a significant inconvenience to them,” he added.

“An overbridge, instead, will have a ramp with gentle gradient which will make it disabled-friendly. It will be made of exposed concrete and would be much more economical,” Bahga said.

Another senior architect, Sanjay Goel, said, “In the survey, we found that an underpass was not a viable option. An overbridge will cost 15% less while its maintenance would be 30% lesser. Even the energy consumption is likely to be cut in half as compared to the overpass.”

The city presently has two underpasses – one connecting Sector 17 with Sector 22 and other between Sector 17 and Sector 16.

However, a senior official from the UT engineering department, who is privy to the project details, said, “An underpass was proposed after a proper survey. Moreover, it will be built with modern technology, leaving minimum scope of issues. The UT traffic police had also stressed on the need for an underpass at the site due to heavy traffic rush.”

