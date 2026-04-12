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Chandigarh: PGIMER-Sarangpur flyover tenders to be floated by month-end

The project, aimed at easing congestion on one of the city’s busiest corridors, is expected to be complete within two years. The tendering and allotment process will take about two months.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 04:48 am IST
By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
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The UT administration is all set to float tenders for the long-pending PGIMER-Sarangpur flyover project by the end of this month, with the estimated cost expected to rise by around 10% to nearly 100 crore due to global factors, including the Middle East conflict. Officials said the revised cost estimates will be submitted by the project consultant within a week, after which the bidding process will begin.

The flyover had received in-principle approval from the Heritage Committee in July last year, and formal clearance from the department of urban planning in February this year. (HT Photo)

The project, aimed at easing congestion on one of the city’s busiest corridors, is expected to be complete within two years. The tendering and allotment process will take about two months.

A senior UT engineering department official said the cost escalation, from the earlier 90 crore estimate, is due to rising material rates. “We expect the consultant’s report within a week, after which tenders will be floated,” the official said.

The flyover had received in-principle approval from the Heritage Committee in July last year, and formal clearance from the department of urban planning in February this year.

This will be the second major flyover project in Chandigarh to advance after the Tribune Chowk flyover, which was cleared by the Centre in August last year.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hillary Victor

Hillary Victor is a Special Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: PGIMER-Sarangpur flyover tenders to be floated by month-end
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: PGIMER-Sarangpur flyover tenders to be floated by month-end
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