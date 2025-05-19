Chandigarh: Pillion rider killed in bike-car crash in Sector 39

A 24-year-old man was killed while his 20-year-old friend was critically injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near the Maloya light point in Sector 39 late Saturday night. Rao said the accident happened around 12.15 am on Saturday when he and Sharma were travelling to Baddi on a motorcycle. (File)

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Sharma, 24, a resident of Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

The injured victim, Abhishek Rao, 20, is undergoing treatment at PGIMER’s Trauma Centre.

Rao, who also hails from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, works in the private sector and was visiting Sharma’s sister in Baddi.

In his statement to the police, Rao said the accident happened around 12.15 am on Saturday when he and Sharma were travelling to Baddi on a motorcycle. He was driving the motorcycle and Sharma was the pillion rider.

As they were crossing the Maloya light point, a car—allegedly being driven at high speed and without honking—collided head-on with their bike. The car bore a Haryana registration number.

Rao stated that he was flung to the footpath while Sharma fell near the motorcycle. Passers-by immediately alerted emergency services, and a PCR team rushed both victims to GMSH, Sector 16.

Sharma was declared brought dead at the hospital, while Rao was referred to PGIMER for further treatment.

Both the motorcycle and the offending vehicle were found at the scene. The driver, however, fled after briefly checking on the victims, leaving the car behind.

A case against the unidentified driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.