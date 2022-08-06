Chandigarh Police arrest criminal carrying 30,000 award

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police has arrested a most-wanted criminal, carrying a cash award of ₹30,000, from Zirakpur.

Identified as Vinit Gahlot, alias Vicky Mitrau, the accused is wanted in multiple murder and Arms Act cases in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

As many as seven weapons, including a .30-bore pistol with magazine, a .32-bore revolver, a .32-bore pistol with magazine, one .12-bore country made weapon, two .315-bore country made weapons and one half-barrel .12-bore gun, were recovered from him.

Police said Vinit was aligned with the Manjeet Mahal gang, known for murder, dacoity and extortion in Delhi NCR. His elder brother, Ashok Gahlot, is also a dreaded criminal, facing 18 cases of murder, extortion and Arms Act. Ashok is presently lodged in Mandoli Jail in connection with a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act case.

Caught after recovery of illegal weapon from youth

According to investigators, Vinit’s name had surfaced during the questioning of a 21-year-old man who was arrested with a country made weapon on July 29. The youth, Rakesh, had told the police that he bought the weapon from a man residing in Zirakpur, following which a team of the crime branch apprehended Vinit from Zirakpur and arrested him after verification.

Declared PO in murder cases in Panchkula, Bijnor

On the run for the past three years, Vinit was also declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in cases registered in Panchkula and Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Police said Vinit was involved in the January 2019 murder of Deepak while committing a robbery at a showroom in Sector 20, Panchkula. Deepak’s friend Manoj was also shot in the leg in the incident. Panchkula police had announced a reward of ₹25,000 for any information about the robbers.

Vinit was also involved in the contract killing of one Bulaki in Bijnor for which the UP Police had announced a ₹5,000 reward on him.

He had managed to escape from the police, but had left behind his Jaguar car and a pistol on the spot.

