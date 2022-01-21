Chandigarh Police arrest Jalandhar man for posing as ED officer

A Jalandhar resident has been arrested for cheating Chandigarh residents by posing as an officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Police traced the accused, Taranjit Singh of Jalandhar, to his home town and arrested him on Wednesday night.

The arrest came following a complaint by Ajay Singh, deputy director, ED, Sector 18, Chandigarh. He had alleged that two men were posing as ED officers Girish Tyagi and Jitender Kumar to cheat city residents, while there were no such individuals in the directorate.

The duo had got fake business cards printed and were even using the ED logo as their WhatsApp display picture.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 19 police station, and nabbed Taranjit, who was found to be posing as Girish Tyagi and sending text messages to people.

He was produced before a court and sent to one-day police remand. Police said more arrests were likely.

