Chandigarh police arrest Sector 29 resident for vehicle theft

The police have arrested a resident of Sector 29, Chandigarh, on charge of vehicle theft.

The accused has been identified as Amir Khan, 32, a resident of Sector 29, Chandigarh. The police said the accused was a drug addict and a habitual offender. He works as a part-time driver.

He was arrested by a special investigation team constituted under the supervision of Gurmukh Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, East).

Amir was arrested on a tip-off from near the HDFC Bank, Phase 1, Industrial Area, Chandigarh. He was caught driving a stolen Activa with a fake number plate. During the interrogation, he said he had stolen the two-wheeler. During further investigation, the police recovered stolen Mahindra Gusto and an Activa from him. The accused had stolen a purse and mobile phone last month.