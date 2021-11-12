Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh police arrest Sector 29 resident for vehicle theft
chandigarh news

Chandigarh police arrest Sector 29 resident for vehicle theft

The Chandigarh police arrested a resident of Sector 29 on charge of vehicle theft; the police said the accused was a drug addict and a habitual offender and works as a part-time driver
The Chandigarh police arrested a Sector 29 resident for vehicle theft.The police said the accused was a drug addict . (REUTERS File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 03:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The police have arrested a resident of Sector 29, Chandigarh, on charge of vehicle theft.

The accused has been identified as Amir Khan, 32, a resident of Sector 29, Chandigarh. The police said the accused was a drug addict and a habitual offender. He works as a part-time driver.

He was arrested by a special investigation team constituted under the supervision of Gurmukh Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, East).

Amir was arrested on a tip-off from near the HDFC Bank, Phase 1, Industrial Area, Chandigarh. He was caught driving a stolen Activa with a fake number plate. During the interrogation, he said he had stolen the two-wheeler. During further investigation, the police recovered stolen Mahindra Gusto and an Activa from him. The accused had stolen a purse and mobile phone last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
India's Covid-19 tally
Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP