Two Punjab men held for duping Chandigarh residents of 22 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 24, 2023 01:00 AM IST

Police on Tuesday arrested two men for duping two Chandigarh residents of a total of 22 lakh after promising to send them abroad.

The accused were identified as Vipan Kaushal, alias Karan Sharma, 34, of Balachaur, SBS Nagar, and his aide Gurbant Singh, 34, of Sangrur.

Vipan was arrested on the complaint of Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Fathegarh Gehri, Ferozepur. He had alleged that Vipan and Preeti, owners of Planet Visa Solution, Sector 37-D, cheated him of 12 lakh by providing a fake Canadian visa and air ticket.

In another case, Gurdeep Singh Grewal of Morinda lodged a similar complaint against Vipan and Preeti for duping him of 10 lakh.

Police said after his arrest, Vipan disclosed that he was running the immigration consultancy firm with his friends Gurbant Singh and Preeti. Therefore, police arrested Gurbant as well, while raids are underway to nab Preeti.

Over 15 passports, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, cheque books and other bank documents, along with a toy pistol, were recovered from the accused. Vipan, according to the police, was booked in a cheating case in SBS Nagar in 2020 as well.

Chandigarh Police have arrested 21 accused for immigration frauds in the past two months.

