Chandigarh Police arrest two men with 98-kg stolen brass

Chandigarh Police have arrested two men with 98 kilos of stolen brass.

The accused have been identified as Sonu (19) and Jeet Lal Kumar (18), of Sanjay Labour Colony, Industrial Area, Phase 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonu had been arrested with 50-kg stolen brass and on interrogating him, it was found that he and Kumar had stolen it from plot number 913/A in Industrial Area, Phase 2. A theft case was registered at the Sector 31 police station on January 9. The owner of the plot, Harinder Singh Khanna, identified his stolen property.

Later, Kumar was also arrested with 48-kg brass stolen from Khanna. They were produced before court on Thursday and sent to one-day police remand. More recoveries are expected.

Both the accused are unemployed. Sonu was previously involved in two theft cases and one robbery, while Kumar has no criminal history.

A case under Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was further registered against Sonu after the stolen brass was recovered from him at the Industrial Area police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}