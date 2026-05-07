...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chandigarh Police bust gangster nexus, 5 held

During interrogation, Kanchu disclosed that he procured weapons from Anas Rayeen, who is allegedly in touch with Pakistani gangster Shehzaad Bhatti

Published on: May 07, 2026 06:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

The operation cell of Chandigarh Police have arrested five gangsters including an associate of Pakistani gangster, Shehzaad Bhatti. The police have also recovered four semi automatic weapons, one country-made pistol, and nine live cartridges along with a vehicle from them.

The first arrest was made on April 18, when accused Sanju Kanchu of Maloya was apprehended with one semi-automatic pistol and a live cartridge near the Sector 39 grain market turn (HT Photo for representation)

The first arrest was made on April 18, when accused Sanju Kanchu of Maloya was apprehended with one semi-automatic pistol and a live cartridge near the Sector 39 grain market turn.

During interrogation, Kanchu disclosed that he procured weapons from Anas Rayeen, who is allegedly in touch with Pakistani gangster Shehzaad Bhatti. Rayeen is already lodged in Ambala jail, after he along with other two accused were caught near Ambala with approximately 2 kg of suspected RDX explosives. After Kanchu’s disclosures, Rayeen was brought on a production warrant.

During interrogation, Rayeen disclosed that he got in touch with Bhatti on Instagram and sold weapons in the tricity through Balwant. On May 1, police chased the accused Balwant, who was in a Ford Figo car near Sector 45.

 
chandigarh police
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Police bust gangster nexus, 5 held
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Police bust gangster nexus, 5 held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.