Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Police bust illegal arms supply ring, three arrested
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Police bust illegal arms supply ring, three arrested

Gang had become more active ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, say Chandigarh Police
The accused and the recovered arms in custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByShailee Dogra, Chandigarh

A gang of illegal weapon suppliers, who had become more active ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, has been busted by the crime cell of the Chandigarh Police.

Police have recovered two desi kattas, two country made pistols, one country made revolver and eight live cartridges from the gang.

The arrested members are Rohan Kumar, 21, from Hallomajra; and Abhishek Kumar, 18, and Saksham Verma, 19, from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP).

While Rohan works as a peon at a bank in Elante Mall, Chandigarh, Abhishek works at a sugar mill back home and Saksham at a relative’s sweet shop in UP, the police said.

“The accused used to get the weapons from manufacturers and suppliers in Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar, UP, and further sold these weapons for commission,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

“For bigger profits, they had taken to supplying weapons in poll-bound states,” said a senior police officer privy to investigation.

RELATED STORIES

“The possibility of using these illegal weapons in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab cannot be ruled out,” said Chahal.

The police have identified the main manufacturer, but no arrest has been made.

Accused Rohan spilled the beans

Rohan was the first to be arrested on December 31. The district crime cell had arrested him from a naka in Ram Darbar following a tip-off and recovered a desi katta, along with a live cartridge, from him.

On his disclosure, a country made revolver was also recovered from his house in Hallomajra.

During questioning, he revealed that he had procured the weapons from Abhishek, whose supplier was Saksham.

Acting on the information, police contacted the other accused for weapons and caught them when they arrived for delivery.

A desi katta, a country made pistol and a live cartridge was found in Abhishek’s possession and Saksham was nabbed with a country made pistol and six live cartridges.

Deals done through WhatsApp

Giving details about the gang’s modus operandi, a senior police official said, “They finalised all deals through WhatsApp calls and received payments online to avoid being traced. The weapons were delivered at the time and place chosen by the customer.”

The official added that the gang earned commission from each sale. They would sell a pistol for 23,000, a revolver for 15,000 and desi katta for 8,000.

The trio was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. They have been booked under the Arms Act at the Sector 31 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shailee Dogra

A senior reporter based in Chandigarh, Shailee Dogra covers SAS Nagar (Mohali) district.

TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP